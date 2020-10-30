Azerbaijan destroys Smerch missile launcher of Armenian troops used to shell Barda - MoD (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

The firing position of the Smerch missile launcher belonging to the Armenian Armed Forces, which fired at the peaceful population and civilian infrastructure in the Azerbaijani city of Barda, was identified by Azerbaijani army units, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On October 29, at about 15:18 (GMT+4), the Smerch missile launcher was destroyed by the precise fire of Azerbaijani army units.

Trend presents video footage: