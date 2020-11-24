Power abuse by major states prevents resolving conflicts - Russian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

Trend:

The resolution of any conflicts should be carried out by the participants themselves based on the principles of international law, and the major power states should create conditions for this instead of imposing solutions from the outside, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said to journalists on the Russia-24 TV channel, Trend reports citing TASS.

“We have seen many times that when international players begin to act on the basis of these principles [of the UN Charter], respecting each other's sovereignty, the principle of non-interference in sovereign affairs and the principle of peaceful settlement of disputes, decisions are achieved much easier and become much more sustainable than situations in which the major states try to abuse its weight and influence in a particular region, especially that one which is far from their borders, in order to impose some conditions on the conflicting parties. Such imposed truces usually don’t last for a long time," Lavrov noted.

The minister stressed that the parties to the conflict should agree with each other themselves, "and the role of all other players is to create conditions for this rather than trying to dictate something from the outside."

"Namely so, creating conditions for the direct protagonists to come to an agreement among themselves, Russia, our president acted when he agreed on the November 9 agreement on a ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh, on ensuring the conditions for resolving this long-standing conflict," he pointed out.