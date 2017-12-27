Azerbaijan – a unique country contributing to interfaith dialogue, Islamic solidarity

27 December 2017 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan is a unique country in terms of its contributions to interfaith dialogue and Islamic solidarity, said Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli.

He made the remarks at a conference titled “Freedom of Speech and Religious Communities” in Baku Dec. 27.

There are cases of abuse of religion in today’s world, he noted, adding that there is a great need for interfaith dialogue and solidarity within the Islamic world to prevent such incidents.

Gurbanli added that Azerbaijan is making a great contribution to interfaith dialogue and Islamic solidarity.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
“Azerbaijan’s financial, banking sector will show positive dynamics in 2018”
Economy news 15:46
Initial phase of Southern Gas Corridor just the beginning: US energy envoy (exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15:33
Azerbaijan increases gas export to Turkey
Oil&Gas 15:27
High indicators expected on implementation of strategic road maps in Azerbaijan
Economy news 12:34
Azerbaijan receives export offers worth $500M via Azexport portal
Economy news 12:23
“2018 to become year of economic development for Azerbaijan” (FOTO)
Economy news 11:58
GECF reveals gas export forecasts for Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 11:30
Azerbaijan exports foodstuff worth almost 55M manats
Economy news 11:29
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to auction short-term notes
Economy news 10:55
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:37
TAP reveals details of work on Italian territory
Oil&Gas 26 December 16:24
Irrigation Administration in Azerbaijan's Zagatala to buy building materials via tender
Tenders 26 December 15:43
Azerbaijan removes Russian blogger from list of undesirable people
Politics 26 December 15:43
Azerbaijan appoints directors general to 3 public legal entities
Business 26 December 14:57
Mexican MPs visiting occupied Azerbaijani lands were manipulated by Armenia – media
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 December 13:01
Management changes at IBA’s Moscow branch
Economy news 26 December 13:01
Southern Gas Corridor – Europe’s old dream that could come to fruition very soon
Oil&Gas 26 December 12:13
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping to buy construction items via tender
Tenders 26 December 11:47