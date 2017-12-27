Azerbaijan – a unique country contributing to interfaith dialogue, Islamic solidarity

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan is a unique country in terms of its contributions to interfaith dialogue and Islamic solidarity, said Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli.

He made the remarks at a conference titled “Freedom of Speech and Religious Communities” in Baku Dec. 27.

There are cases of abuse of religion in today’s world, he noted, adding that there is a great need for interfaith dialogue and solidarity within the Islamic world to prevent such incidents.

Gurbanli added that Azerbaijan is making a great contribution to interfaith dialogue and Islamic solidarity.

