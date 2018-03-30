Hikmet Hajiyev: Armenian Foreign Ministry's statement - another fiction

30 March 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30

Trend:

Armenian Foreign Ministry's statement about the alleged publication by the UN of the statement of the separatist regime of Nagorno-Karabakh regarding the Sumgait events is another fiction, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hikmet Hajiyev told Trend March 29.

Hajiyev noted that the Armenian side, resorting to illegal and provocative actions, added the papers submitted by the separatist regime to the letter disseminated by the permanent mission of Armenia to the UN as additional attachments.

«The Armenian side took these ridiculous and unserious steps in response to statements presented by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry and the General Prosecutor's Office to the international community,” said Hajiyev, adding that the statements made by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry and the General Prosecutor's Office are based on incontrovertible facts.

“The permanent mission of Azerbaijan to the United Nations continuously exposes the lies of the Armenian side and presents to the UN General Assembly and Security Council documents confirming from the standpoint of international law Armenia’s policy of aggression and occupation against Azerbaijan”, Hajiyev added.

