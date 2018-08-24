German chancellor’s visit to Azerbaijan to give impetus to bilateral relations

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to Azerbaijan will give impetus to the development of mutual relations between the countries, Vugar Rahimzade, member of the Political Council of the New Azerbaijan Party, editor-in-chief of Iki sahil newspaper, told Trend Aug. 24.

Rahimzade added that one of the main directions of Azerbaijan's foreign policy is to establish mutually beneficial relations with the EU, including with the EU member-states, and further intensify and develop existing ties.

"Germany is one of the main centers of power in Europe and this country attaches special importance to relations with Azerbaijan,” he said. “Our country is interested in further expanding relations with Germany."

“There are excellent prospects for new opportunities for cooperation,” Rahimzade said. “Merkel’s upcoming visit to Azerbaijan is an important event.”

"The leading countries, world centers of power show interest in South Caucasus,” he said. “One of the main reasons is global energy projects being implemented by Azerbaijan. These projects bring peace and stability, and at the same time are regarded as an important factor in ensuring energy security of Europe.”

“From this point of view, it is worth noting the Southern Gas Corridor project, which is being successfully implemented at the initiative of our country. This project that unites the continents will bring great benefits to the partner-countries. Germany is also showing great interest in the Southern Gas Corridor project. Of course, one of the main topics of the discussion during Merkel’s visit will be energy issues."

Rahimzade added that there is a very active political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Germany.

"Germany supports speedy, just settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the norms and principles of international law," he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news