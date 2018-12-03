Azerbaijani president meets Russian minister of digital development, communications and mass media (PHOTO) (UPDATED)

3 December 2018 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

Presıdent of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation Konstantin Noskov.

Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation Konstantin Noskov thanked for inviting him to attend Bakutel 2018, the 24th Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition in Baku. He highlighted a parallel meeting of the ministers of communications of the regional countries as part of the Regional Communication Union in Baku. The minister noted that this meeting and Bakutel exhibition will contribute to the expansion of international cooperation. Konstantin Noskov also hailed the successful cooperation between the relevant ministries of Russia and Azerbaijan. He said that the postal services of the two countries enjoy mutually beneficial collaboration, which allows to send large volumes of electronic trade products from China to Russia through Azerbaijan. Konstantin Noskov also pointed out ongoing talks on cooperation between mobile network operators of Azerbaijan and Russia.

President Ilham Aliyev praised the participation of Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation Konstantin Noskov in the 24th Bakutel exhibition, and stressed the importance of the gathering of communications ministers as part of the Regional Communication Union in expanding international cooperation. Emphasizing the growing international interest and the number of participating countries in Bakutel, which is traditionally held in Baku, the head of state underlined that this event creates good opportunity to get acquainted with achievements in the fields of telecommunications and technologies and conduct the exchange of experience.

It was noted that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are successfully developing in all areas, including in the field of communications. The sides expressed confidence that the visit of the Russian minister of digital development, communications and mass media will contribute to the strengthening of the bilateral ties.

The sides also exchanged views on cooperation in cyber security between the two countries` relevant authorities, exchange of experience and prospects for implementation of joint projects with neighboring countries.

