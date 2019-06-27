New agreement approved between Azerbaijan, S. Korea

27 June 2019 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

New agreement between Azerbaijan and South Korea was discussed at an extraordinary meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports June 27.

The MPs discussed the approval of the Framework Agreement “On Grant Assistance between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of South Korea.”

It was noted that the document will make an important contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.

After discussions, the agreement was put to vote and ratified.

