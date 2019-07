Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

On July 30 the "Mangystau" rocket-artillery ship of the Kazakh Naval Forces approached Baku to participate in the "Sea Cup" contest to be held as part of the International Army Games-2019 in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports on July 30 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

