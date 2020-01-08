CEC chairman talks procedural rules of pre-election campaign in Azerbaijan

8 January 2020 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Each appeal to the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) must be considered within the legislation and an appropriate decision must be made, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting on Jan. 8, Trend reports.

“If the CEC receives any appeal, it should be considered in accordance with the requirements of the law,” head of the CEC added. “The CEC will take all necessary steps to eliminate shortcomings.”

“No election commission is entitled to violate the procedural rules,” Panahov added. “Each appeal must be considered within the legislation. Members of the district election commissions must consider the issues related to their own constituencies. If there is any difficulty in any issue, it is necessary to appeal to the Central Election Commission. In turn, CEC will take all necessary steps to address the issue."

