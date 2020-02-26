Azerbaijan, EU negotiating on new partnership agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) are negotiating on the new agreement, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend on Feb.26.

"On February 25, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held a phone conversation with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

“During the talks, the parties exchanged views on the current situation in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Minister Elmar Mammadyarov brought to the attention of the EU High Representative the principled position of Azerbaijan on resolving the conflict on the basis of the norms and principles of international law and, in particular, within internationally recognized borders on the basis of respect for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Minister expressed gratitude for the EU’s position on the settlement of the conflict and its support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," she said.

Abdullayeva noted that the parties also discussed the current status of negotiations on a new agreement, which will form the legal basis for bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the EU.

"They also talked about holding the next meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council. Parties also discussed the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor, which plays an important role in Europe’s energy supply, its future expansion, as well as transport and connectivity issues."