President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly renovated Aghstafa electical substation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of 110/35/10 kV Aghstafa electrical substation after renovation.
Chairman of Azerishig Open Joint Stock Company Vugar Ahmadov informed the head of state of the substation.
President Ilham Aliyev launched the substation.
