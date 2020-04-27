Composition of EU-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee determined
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The composition and head of the EU-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee has been determined, Trend reports on April 27 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.
MP Javanshir Feyziyev was elected head of the delegation.
The delegation includes such MPs as Sevil Mikayilova, Kamal Jafarov, Elman Nasirov, Nurlan Hasanov, Emin Hajiyev, Azer Karimli, Soltan Mammadov, Tural Ganjaliyev, Shahin Seyidzade and Erkin Gadirli.
Latest
Meeting in MFA of Turkmenistan with representatives of the UN and its structural agencies working in the country
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had video call (PHOTO)
Claims made in connection with so-called "Armenian genocide" are aimed at achieving political goals by falsifying history: Turkic Council
EY Azerbaijan Announces the Winner of the first ever ‘EY Entrepreneur of The Year™’ Competition (PHOTO)