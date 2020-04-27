Composition of EU-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee determined

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The composition and head of the EU-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee has been determined, Trend reports on April 27 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

MP Javanshir Feyziyev was elected head of the delegation.

The delegation includes such MPs as Sevil Mikayilova, Kamal Jafarov, Elman Nasirov, Nurlan Hasanov, Emin Hajiyev, Azer Karimli, Soltan Mammadov, Tural Ganjaliyev, Shahin Seyidzade and Erkin Gadirli.