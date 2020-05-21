President Ilham Aliyev: We are a responsible country, respect ourselves, maintain dignity and respect our partners

Politics 21 May 2020 19:23 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev: We are a responsible country, respect ourselves, maintain dignity and respect our partners

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

We are a responsible country, respect ourselves, maintain dignity and respect our partners, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in his interview with Azerbaijan Television after viewing the DOST center No3 of the Sustainable and Operative Social Security Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population in Nizami district, Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that providing assistance to several foreign countries is an integral part of our policy because, as far as foreign policy is concerned, we have always preferred cooperation and have seen the benefits of that.

“If we had opportunities, we tried to help and helped. Several of our important transnational projects are built on the basis of this principle and success is achieved precisely thanks to this principle. Therefore, mutual support in foreign policy should not be in word but in deed. Solidarity must be shown in practice. We are currently chairing two organizations – the Turkic Council and the Non-Aligned Movement. And we have held summits of these organizations at the highest level,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

He noted that Azerbaijan’s special role was noted in the final declarations of the summits of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Turkic Council.

“We very responsibly approach all issues, our chairmanship should not be and is not formal in nature. Therefore, in difficult times, everyone who has the opportunity must help – both in life and in politics. This, as they say, is consistent with our customs and traditions. Therefore, I believe that provision of this assistance today is the right step. To date, we have provided assistance to 13 countries and talk about this only recently. We sent hundreds of tons of help via airplanes. We sent disinfectants, protective equipment and other items made in Azerbaijan, but did not advertise ourselves. We did this considering it our moral duty and for the countries that asked us for help. We know that the financial situation of these countries does not allow them to take the necessary measures. I am sure that this help has saved many human lives. This is the main thing. Thus, assistance was provided to 13 countries and three international organizations. This once again demonstrates our responsibility,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state pointed out that it is no coincidence that Azerbaijan is a country that is highly respected and has a great authority on a global scale.

“Otherwise, eight years ago we would not have been elected to the UN Security Council with the support of 155 countries, would not have been elected chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement by a unanimous decision of 120 countries. As I said, many countries that do not get along with each other. But they all supported Azerbaijan. Why? Because we are a responsible country, respect ourselves, maintain dignity and respect our partners. When providing assistance, we do this in a way that is acceptable to the recipient of this assistance. And we will continue our work in this direction,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

He noted that during the pandemic, both people and countries showed their true face.

“There are people it would be a great sin to shake hands with during the pandemic. There are countries that withdrew into themselves during the pandemic. In particular, at the initial stage they took steps they are probably ashamed of now. Azerbaijan has always been a dignified country and the pandemic has once again confirmed this,” added President Ilham Aliyev.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Oil at highest since March on lower U.S. inventories, recovering demand
Oil at highest since March on lower U.S. inventories, recovering demand
Investment contract for construction of renewable energy source signed online in Kazakhstan
Investment contract for construction of renewable energy source signed online in Kazakhstan
Azerbaijan increases gas export along Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum route
Azerbaijan increases gas export along Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum route
Loading Bars
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: I hope that within a maximum of two years the state will provide homes to all martyr families Politics 19:39
Transit cargo transportation data by Azerbaijani trucks through Turkey disclosed Turkey 19:32
President Ilham Aliyev: Everyone should take care of themselves and their loved ones, be aware of their responsibility and observe discipline Politics 19:31
Expert: Several insurance companies may be closed in Azerbaijan Economy 19:25
President Ilham Aliyev: We are a responsible country, respect ourselves, maintain dignity and respect our partners Politics 19:23
Demand for real estate up in Georgia's Tbilisi Business 19:17
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan-based company to expand jam production Business 19:07
AIIB approves loan to Georgia for COVID-19 response Finance 19:02
EAEU eyes introduction of imported goods traceability system Business 18:58
Turkmen enterprise masters production of sheet plastic Business 18:57
US Cerberus Frontier company to build HPP in Georgia Construction 18:52
Qatar sends protective equipment to Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 18:50
Georgia expects rich harvest of apples Business 18:46
BSTDB President: Azerbaijan has substantial buffers to mitigate COVID-19 impact on economy Finance 18:45
Uzbekistan Railways reveals Tashkent Mechanical Plant's shipment data Transport 18:45
Minister: Georgia remains safe tourism destination Tourism 18:33
Azerbaijan improves lending terms for agricultural SMEs Finance 18:32
Volume of cargo transshipment at Baku port increases Transport 18:28
Georgia plans to expand free trade with South Korea Business 18:26
Azerbaijani expert: Closing Standard Insurance company - message for insurance community Economy 18:22
Production at Uzbekistan's free economic zones grows twofold Business 18:19
Kazakhstan creates roadmap for development of coal sector Business 18:17
Turkmenistan looking for new ways for joint activities with APFSD countries Business 18:14
Oil at highest since March on lower U.S. inventories, recovering demand Oil&Gas 18:09
Investment contract for construction of renewable energy source signed online in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 18:08
Uzbek Central Bank: Share of local private banks too small Finance 18:07
Azerbaijani constructor talks progress of its road project abroad Construction 18:05
Azerbaijani NBCO talks activities amid COVID-19 quarantine regime Finance 18:03
Georgia's gov't, banking sector continue work together to solve economic problems Business 17:59
Uzbekistan may co-op with Austria's biggest healthcare technology provider ICT 17:48
Georgia, Hungary discuss tourism opportunities Tourism 17:43
China's technology hub to support Kazakhstan's startups Business 17:40
Azerbaijan's GDP increases Finance 17:39
Azerbaijani parliament discloses date of another plenary meeting Politics 17:38
Azerbaijan increases gas export along Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum route Oil&Gas 17:37
Azerbaijani ombudsman issues statement on illegal “election” in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh Politics 17:36
Cargo transportation via Kyrgyzstan-Turkey railroad to pass through Azerbaijan Transport 17:34
Uzbekistan continues to boost bilateral trade turnover with Belarus Business 17:30
Azerbaijan sees notable growth in honey production Business 17:29
Azerbaijani economy ready for post-pandemic period Economy 17:25
VP of United Arab Emirates congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 17:24
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds foreign exchange auction Finance 17:23
Azerbaijani president receives newly appointed officials via video meeting (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 17:19
Azerbaijan detects 118 new COVID-19 cases Society 17:19
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 17:17
Minister: Iran achieves desired production from South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 17:16
Steel import from Turkey by Georgia climbs since beginning of 2020 Turkey 17:09
Iran Khodro carmaker discloses manufacturing volume Business 17:05
Old textile plant in Uzbek Andijan region flourishes thanks to private sector Business 17:04
Turkmenistan, Japanese Sumitomo to develop new economic projects Business 16:59
Money transfers to Kazakhstan suffer big drop Finance 16:53
Ambassador: Netherlands, Azerbaijan exploring possibilities of cooperation in renewable energy sphere Oil&Gas 16:44
International travels to Georgia down in April 2020 Tourism 16:43
Special committee on foreign exchange set up in Iran Business 16:35
Volume of imports through Iran's Chabahar port soars Transport 16:29
Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom to establish multimodal export to Argentina Transport 16:29
Bankruptcy of Standard Insurance company may affect Compulsory Insurance Bureau in Azerbaijan Economy 16:18
Georgian banks to postpone payment on loans due to coronavirus Finance 16:12
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for transportation of sulphuric acid Tenders 16:09
Three-level overpass built in Uzbekistan's capital Transport 16:06
Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund appeals to creditors of Amrahbank and AtaBank Finance 15:54
Georgia not to extend state of emergency Georgia 15:49
South Korea makes first foreigner arrest over quarantine violation Other News 15:48
US sanctions may have less impact on Iran Oil&Gas 15:44
Macy's warns of up to $1 billion quarterly loss due to lockdowns US 15:42
Iran sharply lowers import of leather products from Turkey Turkey 15:38
Cargo transportation from Turkey to Iraq slightly down Turkey 15:27
Kazakhstan's revenue from railway cargo transport up Transport 15:26
Steel import by France from Turkey since early 2020 down Turkey 15:25
Azerbaijani State Migration Service talks main reasons for migrants' appeals Society 15:20
Old but gold: Effective oil extraction onshore Azerbaijan with primitive method Oil&Gas 15:17
Iran softens restrictions on domestic travels Iran 15:16
Experts talk obstacles, problems of Azerbaijan's e-trade Economy 15:14
Investigation on illegal oil extraction case underway in Kazakhstan's Mangystau Oil&Gas 15:04
Cyclone Amphan kills at least 72 in eastern India Other News 15:03
Azerbaijan records boost in gas production Oil&Gas 15:02
Uzbek Central Bank talks poor diversification of reserve assets Finance 15:02
Illegal migrants leave Azerbaijan due to coronavirus-related work restrictions Society 15:00
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant to buy software via tender Tenders 14:57
Caspian Pipeline Consortium reveals repayment value made to its shareholders Oil&Gas 14:50
Turkish cargo deliveries to France suffer drop compared to 2019 Turkey 14:49
Cement import by Kazakhstan from Turkey surges Turkey 14:45
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for May 21 Iran 14:44
Trade turnover of Uzbekistan, China significantly drops Business 14:32
Kazakh power networks maintenance company to buy equipment via tender Tenders 14:32
Turkmenistan holds talks on COVID-19 with Italy, Canada Turkmenistan 14:28
Industrial production volume in Uzbekistan decreases Business 14:25
Azerbaijan's minister of culture dismissed Politics 14:24
Turkmenistan, Switzerland talk new mechanisms for trade co-op Turkmenistan 14:16
FAO talks about measures to prevent global food crisis (Interview) Business 14:12
Lebanese central bank to provide dollars for essential food imports Arab World 14:10
Uzbekistan may significantly expand co-op with Schneider Electric ICT 14:09
Italy has come out of worst part of virus emergency Europe 13:58
Iran's own jacket to be first time used at 11th phase of South Pars field Oil&Gas 13:57
Kazakh Tengizchevroil’s production continues uninterrupted despite coronavirus Oil&Gas 13:52
Central Bank of Iran: economic situation to improve Business 13:28
Product exports from Belarus to Kazakhstan increase in 1Q2020 Business 13:24
Geostat reveals data on Georgian export, import of livestock and poultry Business 13:23
Indonesia reports 973 new coronavirus cases, biggest daily jump Other News 13:22
Azerbaijan starts handing out e-cards to farmers Business 13:18
All news