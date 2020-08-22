Newly-appointed Iranian ambassador arrives in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.22
Trend:
The newly appointed Ambassador of Iran to Azerbaijan, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, has arrived to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Mousavi was met in Baku by the Iranian embassy staff members and the representative of the Iranian Supreme Leader in Baku.
Previously, Mousavi was the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran.
