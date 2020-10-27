If Armenia continues to disrupt ceasefire, we will be forced to respond adequately - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

Everything will depend on how Armenia behaves because the first two ceasefires were disrupted by Armenia, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Italian Rai 1 TV channel, Trend reports.

“After the first ceasefire, which was declared for humanitarian considerations, Armenia violated the ceasefire within 24 hours and barbarically launched a ballistic missile at the city of Ganja at night. As a result of the first shelling, 10 people were killed and many were wounded. Then they hit Ganja again, and also at night. There were even more victims. So we had to answer,” the head of state said.

“As for the second truce, we have a chronology of Armenia's violations of the ceasefire. They violated it literally two minutes after the appointed hour of the truce. Today, at 8 o'clock, a new truce came into force. Now it is 10 o'clock in the morning in Baku. At about 3-4 minutes after the ceasefire entered into force at 8 o'clock, several shells were fired at the city of Tartar again. We are not reacting to this. We hope this was an accident, but if this continues, we will be forced to respond adequately,” Azerbaijani president said.