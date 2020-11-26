Protests underway in front of French embassy in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Samir Ali – Trend:

A protest is being held in front of the French embassy in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 26.

The residents of the capital, representatives of about 40 non-governmental organizations are protesting in front of the embassy against the adoption of a draft resolution on the recognition of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" in the French Senate.

The participants of the protest action voiced a statement in this regard.