Azerbaijan to celebrate Victory Day on Nov. 10 upon presidential order
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on December 2 establishing the Victory Day.
In accordance with the order, Victory Day will be solemnly celebrated in Azerbaijan on November 10 every year.
