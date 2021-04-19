Israel Hayom newspaper reporter saddened by destroyed mosque in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

It is very sad to see that mosque [in Aghdam] has been damaged, destroyed during the occupation Azerbaijani territories, Israel Hayom correspondent Dean Shmuel told Trend.

Shmuel made the statement during the trip of Israeli journalists to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district began on April 19.

Shmuel said what was done to Aghdam's mosque, it is a sad fact, regardless of whether you are Jewish, Christian or Muslim.

Shmuel also added that the main challenge for Azerbaijan now is the restoration work that will be carried out from now on.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

