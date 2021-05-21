UK is long-standing partner, champion of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and independence - British Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

The UK, as you know, is a long-standing partner and a champion of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and independence, UK Minister for Exports Graham Stuart said during a meeting with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“UK, as you know, is a long-standing partner and a champion of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and independence. We are pleased and privileged to be a close partner with Azerbaijan and work for so many years. We are also excited about many things, but I pick out two, one is your vision, of a greener and sustainable future, which the UK is committed to and I think it is your vision to ensure that Azerbaijan has not only just a successful oil and gas economy but thinks ahead, plans strategically for a long term, because a future is going to be greener, that is where the global investment is going to go and the opportunity for us to deepen our relationship. As you say with BP as a strategic partner, there is an enormous opportunity there and by putting the right policies and measures in place and as your long-term legacy for the country is to built-up and develop it on oil and gas, but looking to the future,” the minister said.