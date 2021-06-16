Shusha Declaration - result of new geopolitical reality in region, analyst says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The ‘Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey’ is a kind of result of the new geopolitical reality in the region, Amur Hajiyev, Director of the Center for the Study of Modern Turkey, a researcher of the Turkish sector of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Trend.

He stressed that this document can rightfully be called one of the fundamental ones in bilateral relations.

According to the expert, this document is a kind of result of the new geopolitical reality in the region.

"Other countries in the region and global players will now reckon with the new conditions in the region,” Hajiyev said.

“It is noteworthy that the declaration was signed the day after of the meeting of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with the presidents of the US and France on the sidelines of the NATO summit, and also the fact that the Turkish president, during his speech following the signing, mentioned his support for Vladimir Putin," he said.

Thus, it can be considered that with the normal development of the situation, the resumption of transport links in the region is not far away, the expert said.