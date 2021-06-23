"Anatolian Eagle - 2021" Int’l Flight-Tactical Exercises continue (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23
Trend:
The "Anatolian Eagle - 2021" International Flight-Tactical Exercises held in Konya, Turkey, continue, Trend reports on June 23 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The flight crew of Azerbaijan Air Force participating in the international exercises, having entered the airspace of the imaginary enemy, successfully accomplished the assigned tasks.
While fulfilling the tasks, due to the professionalism of the Azerbaijani military pilots, the ground targets of the imaginary enemy were destroyed.
The exercises will last until July 3.
Latest
"Peace for Culture" campaign aimed at informing world about situation in liberated Azerbaijani lands - minister
Czech Republic preparing new projects for big investments in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - ambassador
In Aghdam, I witnessed something I never seen in my political and professional life - UNAOC High Rep
Azerbaijani to show unique experience worldwide - from devastation to development, decent living standards - president
Aside from Aghdam, there are hundreds of thousands of mines in other districts - Azerbaijani president