All families of martyrs, disabled veterans of Karabakh war should know that we are always with them - Azerbaijani president

We have ordered the most modern prostheses for our servicemen who lost their hands, arms, and legs in the war, and these prostheses are already being utilized. About 100 disabled veterans of the second Karabakh war have already been provided with the highest quality prostheses produced by the world's leading companies, and these prostheses bring them back to normal life, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said attending a ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs and war disabled in Khojasan settlement, Trend reports.

"With the help of these prostheses, a person can live normally, walk, run and even play football," the president said. "This is what we are doing. Of course, in addition to all these large-scale programs and initiatives, social payments have been made to 8,400 people who took part in the war."

"We have already established several rehabilitation centers, and our wounded servicemen are recovering there," the president said. "These are very large-scale and costly programs. But we are doing and will continue to do that. All the families of martyrs and disabled veterans of the Karabakh war should know that we are always with them – not in word but in deed."

"After all, everything is measured by deeds," the president said. "It is very easy to say good words, we have heard that, and during the second Karabakh war, all our words reflected the truth. The Armenian side deceived its citizens, shamelessly lied, and it is now suffering from that. But our words are true. The words we give are fulfilled. All the promises made so far, including the restoration of our territorial integrity, have been fulfilled."