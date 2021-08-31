Hopefully, Azerbaijan's liberated lands never experience war again - Bosnian journalist
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
Journalist, anchor from Bosnia and Herzegovina Edis Deljković hopes that Azerbaijan's liberated territories will never ever experience war or something similar ever again.
"This is my first time in Karabakh, i came here with a group of journalists from several countries," Deljković told Trend.
"This is my first impression of Karabakh," Deljković said, also mentioning that he experienced similar impressions during war in Bosnia.
"So, I've experienced and I know very well what war means," he said. "When I see places like this, it just shows how terrible wars are, and I hope nothing like this ever happens again."
