President Ilham Aliyev will address the nation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25
Trend:
President Ilham Aliyev will address the nation at 10:00 (GMT +4) on September 27, Trend reports.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan victorious in 44-day war thanks to strength of its army, people - Turkish military expert
All countries based on truth, justice rejoice over Azerbaijan's victory - Iranian ambassador (Exclusive)
Digitalization - most important tool for ensuring transparency of transit traffic, says Azerbaijani minister