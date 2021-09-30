Signing of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia can ensure prosperity of S.Caucasus - Czech FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:45)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia can ensure the prosperity of the South Caucasus, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, said during the joint press-conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports on Sept. 30.

"We support the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan," the Czech foreign minister added. "The signing of the peace agreement can ensure prosperity and sustainable peace in the South Caucasus."

"We also welcome the recent meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs," Kulhanek said.

Kulhanek also expressed condolences to the relatives of those killed in the second Karabakh war.