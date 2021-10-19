Azerbaijan transfers captured Armenian servicemen back to Armenia (UPDATE)

First version posted on 19:00, title changed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan has transferred five Armenian military servicemen back to Armenia, Trend reports citing a source in the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The plane with five Armenian soldiers took off from Baku to Yerevan. The mentioned soldiers were were detained and arrested by Azerbaijani security forces.

They were not involved in grave crimes against the Azerbaijani army or the country's population, said the source.

It is known for certain that at least a part of the captured soldiers are members of two reconnaissance and sabotage groups detained on May 27, 2021 in Kalbajar while attempting to enter the territory of Azerbaijan.