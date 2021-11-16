Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's office investigates explosion of mined car, used by Major General Hikmat Hasanov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.16

By Samir Ali – Trend:

A criminal case has been opened on the fact of explosion of a mined car, used by Major General Hikmat Hasanov, and an investigation is underway, Senior Prosecutor of the Press Service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan Kanan Zeynalov told Trend on Nov. 16.

Earlier it was reported that the car used by Major General Hikmat Hasanov was blown up by a mine on the territory of the liberated Aghdam district on November 20 last year.

According to Zeynalov, the criminal case was initiated under Art. 29, 120.2.7 (attempted murder of two or more persons) and under Art. 29, 120.2.12 (attempted murder on ethnic, racial grounds) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.