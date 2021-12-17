Armenia planted antipersonnel mines on anti-tank mines to make explosion more powerful - Azerbaijani ministry (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Aslan Mammadli - Trend:

The Armenians planted mines not only underground, but also on its surface during the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories, head of the Special Risk Rescue Service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, Captain Suleyman Heydarov, told Trend’s Karabakh bureau.

“The mines were also put on trees, concrete structures, pillars,” Heydarov said. “There are special instructions for planting and using of mines. But Armenia did not follow them and planted mines in a chaotic manner. The Armenian side planted antipersonnel mines on anti-tank mines to make the explosion more powerful.”