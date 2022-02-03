Turkish president arrives in Ukraine on official visit
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3
Trend:
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Ukraine on an official visit, Trend reports via the Turkish media.
According to a number of media reports, within the visit, an agreement on free trade between the two countries is planned to be signed on February 4.
Moreover, the 10-th meeting of the Turkey-Ukraine High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council will be held in Kyiv with the participation of the heads of the two states.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Bulgaria believes IGB to enter into commercial operation from beginning of 2H2022 – minister (Exclusive)
Southern Gas Corridor to transform Bulgaria into major part of infrastructure for gas supply from alternative sources – minister (Exclusive)
Black Sea can be area of interest for supplying Southern Gas Corridor – Romanian minister (Exclusive)
SOCAR could analyze multiple opportunities to expand its fields of activity in Romania – minister (Exclusive)
Romania, Azerbaijan can design energy projects mutually beneficial to support economic dev’t – minister (Exclusive)
Southern Gas Corridor gained new opportunities of dev’t with growing interest of many states – Romanian minister (Exclusive)
Romania to offer its transport infrastructure to plan for Southern Gas Corridor’s expansion (Exclusive)
Supplementary gas supplies from Azerbaijan much desired by many European countries – Romanian minister (Exclusive)
Integration of arable land at Azerbaijani reclaimed territories into national crop rotation to improve food security - FAO (Exclusive)