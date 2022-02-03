Turkish president arrives in Ukraine on official visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Ukraine on an official visit, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

According to a number of media reports, within the visit, an agreement on free trade between the two countries is planned to be signed on February 4.

Moreover, the 10-th meeting of the Turkey-Ukraine High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council will be held in Kyiv with the participation of the heads of the two states.