We are completely economically independent, don't need any loans - President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18
We are completely economically independent and don't need any loans, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, Trend reports.
The president made the statement during reception of Joshgun Jabrayilov, Elgin Habibullayev and Elkhan Ibrahimov in connection with their appointments as head of the Nizami District Executive Power of Baku city, head of the Narimanov District Executive Power of Baku city, and head of the Kurdamir District Executive Power respectively in video format.
