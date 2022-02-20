Azerbaijan is most important trading partner for Germany in South Caucasus - German Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

Trend:

"Today 30 years ago, Germany and Azerbaijan established diplomatic relationships, laying the ground for our deep ties far beyond the economy – Azerbaijan is most important trading partner for Germany in Caucasus, Germany helping Azerbaijani economy to diversify. In 30 years Azerbaijan came closer to EU. A reason to celebrate!" stated Luttenberg.