I am certain Russia and Azerbaijan to continue making decisive contribution to strengthening peace in Caucasus - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

I am certain that Russia and Azerbaijan will continue to make a decisive contribution to the strengthening of peace in the Caucasus, and the reinforcing of cooperation in the Caspian region and the Eurasian space by joint efforts, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, while making a press statement with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Feb. 22, Trend reports.

Will be updated