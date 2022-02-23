Russian-Azerbaijani relations been tested by time - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics 23 February 2022 02:02 (UTC+04:00)
Russian-Azerbaijani relations been tested by time - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

Trend:

Russian-Azerbaijani relations have been tested by time, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow, Trend reports.

Will be updated

