IMF Executive Director for Azerbaijan visits Aghdam (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23
Trend:
Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund for Azerbaijan Piotr Trabinski visited Aghdam, Emin Huseynov, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories (except for Shusha) included in the Karabakh economic region, wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.
During the visit, the visitor got acquainted with the monuments destroyed during the occupation in Agdham and ongoing restoration work, he wrote.
