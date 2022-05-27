Azerbaijani Health Minister meets with WHO General Director (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. A meeting was held between Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev and General Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus within the framework of the 75th session of the World Health Assembly, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Musayev congratulated Ghebreyesus on his re-election as WHO Director General. He thanked the organization for the support provided to Azerbaijan over the past period.

The Health minister, sharing Azerbaijan's successful experience in combating the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, noted that the vaccination rate among the target population is more than 90 percent, and Azerbaijan is among the first countries to join the COVAX initiative.

He also informed about the reforms being carried out in order to protect public health in the recent period.

Ghebreyesus highly appreciated the importance attached by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to cooperation with the WHO.

He also reminded the humanitarian assistance that Azerbaijan provided to the organization during the pandemic, also global calls for joint cooperation between countries in order to eradicate the infection.

The WHO Director General said, noting close contacts with the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, said that he was looking forward to participating in the forum in June.

“I would like to get acquainted with the work carried out in Azerbaijan in the sphere of primary health care services within the framework of the forum,” Ghebreyesus added.

In conclusion, the sides exchanged views on strengthening measures to prepare for and respond to the health crises, expanding academic activities, also on other issues of mutual interest.