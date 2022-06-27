Our positions on border with Armenia will be further strengthened - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Our positions on the border with Armenia will be further strengthened, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said addressing a solemn ceremony to hand over the battle flag to the commando military unit as part of his visit to Kalbajar district, Trend reports.

"We are now stationed all along the border. Military units have been established on all our borders. In the year and a half since the end of the war, we have worked day and night to strengthen our army, equip it with more modern weapons, secure favorable positions along the border and settle down there, and we have achieved that. Six months ago, the first commando military unit was opened in Hadrut. The second commando military unit is opening in Kalbajar today. The opening of further commando military units is on the agenda, as thousands of Azerbaijanis will serve in these armed forces. This will increase our strength.

The Azerbaijani Army is even stronger now, after the war, both in terms of supplies and combat capability. Therefore, we will continue to take serious steps for the development of our Army. New contracts have been signed for the purchase of the most modern weaponry. These contracts are already being implemented, new weapons and the most modern equipment are being imported into Azerbaijan. Our positions on the border with Armenia will be further strengthened. If Armenia still clings to its old tactics in the process of demarcation and tries to prolong it, it will regret it. We are closely watching the actions of revanchist forces in Armenia. Let them know that too. My words are written at the top of that mountain: “The Iron Fist is in place, let no-one forget about that.”" the head of state said.