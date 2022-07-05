Azerbaijan, Mongolia to cooperate in trade and economic spheres

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the Agreement on trade and economic cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Mongolia, Trend reports.

According to the presidential decree, the "Agreement on trade and economic cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Mongolia", was signed on October 21, 2021, in Baku (Azerbaijan) and Ulan Bator (Mongolia), was approved.