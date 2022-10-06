Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 6 October 2022 14:32 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office issues statement on videos spread on social media by military servicemen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The videos showing inappropriate treatment of the dead Armenian servicemen and prisoners of war have been investigated by the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office and the Military Prosecutor's Office, Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments, Junior Counselor of Justice Ilgar Safarov said at the joint briefing of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the crimes committed by Armenia's armed forces and illegal formations against Azerbaijan since 1988 to the present day, Trend reports.

