Azerbaijan reviving life in Karabakh demonstrates power of Turkic world - CMO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Azerbaijani state, giving new life to the destroyed cities and villages, demonstrates to the whole world the power of the Turkic world, creative culture, tolerant spirituality, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade said,while speaking at the 3rd meeting of Muslim religious leaders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries, Trend reports.

The 3rd meeting of Muslim religious leaders of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was organized by Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) and was held in Gulustan Palace in Baku.

According to Pashazade, Armenia doesn't demonstrate a constructive position.

"Some political and religious figures of Armenia act not from a position of peace, mutual understanding, but with the rhetoric of revanchism, a new war, preventing the peaceful coexistence of peoples. I must note with great regret that Etchmiadzin and the Armenian church is still one of the main organizers of revanchism today, contrary to the spirit of statements that we have repeatedly voiced together to achieve peace back in the years of conflict," he said.

"I address Etchmiadzin, and urge, thinking about the fate of the people, to abandon revanchism, put an end to provocations, slander campaigns and calls for hatred, and come out with ideas that will bring not new troubles, but salvation to its people," Pashazade said.