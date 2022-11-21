President Ilham Aliyev's decisive policy made Iran step back (Analysis)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The latest statement by Ali Akbar Velayati, the foreign policy advisor to Iran's supreme leader about Azerbaijan, shows that Iran has once again taken a step back, after realizing that nothing can be achieved by putting pressure on Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"If someday Azerbaijan comes under attack by a foreign state, Iran will support Azerbaijan. In recent weeks, someone out of ignorance, or out of bias has been spreading rumors that Iran wants to unleash war on Azerbaijan. This is a malicious statement against Iran. Iran is not going to attack any country, including neighbors, whether in the Caucasus or elsewhere...," he said.

Velayati is one of the eminent personalities in Iran, who determines and pursues Iran's foreign policy. Currently, he carries out the duties of the country's foreign minister.

So why did Iran's relations with Azerbaijan deteriorate?

Iran's statements in support of Armenia, such as "Armenia's territorial integrity is our red line", high-level visits and messages about brotherhood and friendship with the country, opening an Iranian consulate in Armenia's Kapan, and military drills along the border with Azerbaijan have become the cause of this tension.

If earlier Iran was providing covert support to Armenia, now the country is doing it openly. On the other hand, Iran began to release statements of accusations and pressure against Azerbaijan. The contradictory statements of Iranian parliamentarians, military and civilian officials can serve as an example.

Iran has been pursuing a similar policy throughout the history. A year ago Iran was doing the same thing against Azerbaijan, but realizing it will not lead to anything, took a step back. And now, doing it yet again, Iran received a response from Azerbaijani president.

The exposure of Iran spy networks in Azerbaijan showed true intentions of this country to the Azerbaijani society.

While delivering a speech at the Organization of Turkic States' summit, President Ilham Aliyev underscored the preservation of national identity and the right to education in their mother tongue for compatriots living outside Turkic states, who were separated from Azerbaijan due to fate. In a short period of time, portraits of the Azerbaijani president appeared on the streets of Iranian South Azerbaijan's main cities.

In response to Iran's military drills along the border with Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan conducted military exercises involving well-prepared special forces.

Against the backdrop of this, Iran's initiative, represented by Ali Akbar Velayati, to normalize relations with Azerbaijan testifies to the country's stepping back and desire to eliminate tensions.

President Ilham Aliyev has always stated that Azerbaijan is determined to protect its national interests, and today this policy continues in an even more confident way. Azerbaijan has always been in favor of establishing good relations with its neighbors, and has never been interested in various adventures.