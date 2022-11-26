Azerbaijani Army intercepts Armenian troops' quadrocopter – MoD (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The quadrocopter of illegal Armenian armed detachments was intercepted on November 26, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, a quadrocopter of illegal Armenian armed formations attempted to carry out reconnaissance flights in the Azerbaijani territory of Russian peacekeepers' deployment over the Azerbaijani Army positions near the Shushakand settlement of the Khojaly district and the Yeddi Khirman peak of the Aghdam district at 11:28 (GMT+4) and 11:46 respectively.

As a result of the vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army Units, the detected quadrocopter was intercepted and downed.