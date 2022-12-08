Illegal visits to Azerbaijan's Karabakh unacceptable - Attorney general (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 14:32)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Illegal visits to Azerbaijan's Karabakh are unacceptable, said Attorney General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev at the trilateral meeting of the attorneys general of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia on the initiative of the Russian side, Trend reports.

He also noted the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources in Karabakh.

The attorney general emphasized the importance of joint efforts to search for missing persons after the first and second Karabakh wars and noted that this process needs to be continued.

Also, Aliyev noted Azerbaijan's full compliance with the trilateral statements of November 10, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021.