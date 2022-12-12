Azerbaijani FM meets with Malta's FM (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 19:47)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg as part of the working visit to Belgium, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on December 12.

The ministers exchanged views on the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, as well as the regional and international situation.

Minister Bayramov outlined bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Malta in policy, economy, energy, investment, and other fields. He noted the importance of using the existing potential for the development of relations between the two countries. The minister also updated his colleague on the current regional situation in the post-Karabakh conflict period, the reconstruction work on the liberated lands, Azerbaijan's peace efforts, as well as the Armenian provocations against Azerbaijan, including the land mine threat.

Minister Borg emphasized effective cooperation within the UN and other multilateral platforms along with bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Malta. He talked about the importance of ongoing meetings in the development of political dialogue between the two countries. Ian Borg, speaking of energy security's growing significance against the backdrop of recent world events, emphasized Azerbaijan's considerable contribution to European energy security in particular.

The ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.