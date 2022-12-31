Martyr's family and five veterans of Karabakh war provided with apartments in Nakhchivan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. On the eve of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the family of the martyr of the Second Karabakh War, five war veterans were given new apartments, Trend reports.

Moreover, 11 veterans and one person who partially lost his health during the liquidation of the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant were given cars.

At a meeting held on this occasion, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Fuad Najafli noted that important measures have been taken in the country in the direction of social security for the families of martyrs and veterans.

He said that the constant improvement of the social security of families of martyrs and veterans will continue to be the focus of the state.

Najafli congratulated the participants of the event on the upcoming Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, and handed over apartment orders and car keys to the owners. Apartments with a major overhaul are provided with furniture, as well as necessary communal conditions.