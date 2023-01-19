Georgia interested in organizing trilateral meeting with leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Georgia is interested in organizing the meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia, Irakli Garibashvili, Prime Minister of Georgia, said at a panel discussion on the topic "Eurasia's Middle Corridor: From Pathway to Highway" within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland), Trend reports.

He noted that Georgia in this case is a truly neutral, unbiased and objective mediator.

"As this region belongs to all three countries, we can transform it into a region of opportunity, peace, stability and prosperity," he said.