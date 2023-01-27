Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Special Representative of Azerbaijan's President inspects reconstruction works in Fuzuli (PHOTO)

27 January 2023
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Ongoing construction projects and reconstruction works were inspected in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli, liberated from occupation, Trend reports citing the tweet of Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated part of Karabakh Economic Region Emin Huseynov.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

