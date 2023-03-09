Iran must apologize to Azerbaijan - Nobel laureate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Iran must apologize to Azerbaijan for any interference, Iranian human rights activist and lawyer, Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi said, Trend reports.

Ebadi made the remark in a video address to the participants of the panel meeting on "Building resilience in a divided world: its impact on the global world" within the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”.

She stressed that the people of Iran are against the pressure of the Iranian regime on people inside the country and Iran's interference in the affairs of other countries.

"The events which began in the autumn of 2022 in Iran are a manifestation of people's discontent. The people of Iran will be free. This movement will continue until Iran becomes a democratic state. We wait for the support of the liberation movement in Iran by the Global Forum participants," the activist added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum has kicked off today. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The X Forum, which will last until March 11, is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.