Azerbaijani, Malaysian FMs hold phone talks, discuss cooperation issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. A phone conversation took place between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Malaysian colleague Zambry Abdul Kadir, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, during the conversation, an exchange of opinions took place on issues on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Malaysia, as well as on the current situation in the region and the world.

The parties congratulated each other on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, as well as on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Malaysia, and expressed confidence in the further expansion of cooperation between the two friendly and fraternal countries and peoples.

Speaking about the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Malaysia in various fields, including economic, energy, humanitarian, educational, tourism and others, Bayramov noted the importance of mutual contact in the development of relations between the two countries.

In this regard, he stressed the importance of political consultations between the Azerbaijani and Malaysian foreign ministries, held in Kuala Lumpur in July last year, the successful experience of cooperation between the two countries within the framework of various regional and international organizations, including the UN, Non-Aligned Movement, and Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The Azerbaijani minister also informed his colleague about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the large-scale reconstruction and construction work carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories, and also expressed gratitude for Malaysia's support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Kadir highly appreciated the level of political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Malaysia, based on friendship, solidarity and mutual support, and stressed the importance of the effective use of the existing potential for the further development of relations.

He expressed readiness for exchanges within the framework of cooperation programs in the field of education.

The Malaysian minister stressed a great potential for cooperation in the field of tourism between the two countries and also said that the political consultations held between the two countries play an important role in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Malaysia.

During the conversation, the parties also exchanged opinions on other issues of mutual interest.