Kazakhstan's airports strengthen aviation security measures

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 1. All airports in Kazakhstan will introduce additional measures to strengthen aviation security at station areas, parking lots, and passenger terminals from May 1, 2024, Trend reports via the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kazakhstan.

"A main inspection line is deployed at the entry to passenger terminals to prevent smuggling of forbidden items and drugs," the report says.

The enhancement of aviation security measures is closely linked to implementing preventative measures and evaluating the state of civil aviation air transport infrastructure security.

"Preventive measures are carried out regularly each year to assess security levels and the coordination between airport operational services and government agencies in deterring unlawful interference. As a result, departing passengers are advised to arrive at airports well in advance to complete inspection and registration procedures," the statement of the committee reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel