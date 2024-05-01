Azerbaijan's Shusha to host plenum on historical monuments of Karabakh and East Zangezur

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The spring plenum of the Board of the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan will be held on May 24–25 in Shusha on the theme "Problems of preservation of historical monuments in Karabakh and East Zangezur", Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Union of Architects.

Special representatives of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in East Zangezur and Karabakh, the State Reserve of Shusha, the Ministry of Culture, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, the State Historical-Architectural Reserve Icherisheher, the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, and employees of the Institutes of Art, Archaeology, Ethnography, and Anthropology will participate in the work of the plenum along with members of the Board of the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan.

The plenum will feature reports and discussions on the theme, as well as an exhibition reflecting the restored historical-architectural monuments in the territories liberated from occupation during the three years after Azerbaijan's great victory.

To note, a resolution will be adopted after the plenum.

